Japan reopens for tourists after two-and-a-half years of Covid-19 restrictions

Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 04:56 PM(IST)

As Japan welcomes tourists this week for the first time in more than two years of epidemic seclusion, prospects for a tourism boom are challenged by closed stores and a labour shortfall in the hotel industry.

Visa-free travel

With the goal of slowing the spread of Covid-19, Japan will start allowing visa-free travel to dozens of nations as of this Tuesday. Tourism is expected to stimulate the economy and help offset some of the negative effects of the yen's decline to a 24-year low, according to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



(Photograph:AFP)