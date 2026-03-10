/Jaishankar holds ‘detailed conversation’ with Iranian counterpart, third call since West Asia war began

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a “detailed conversation” with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday (March 10) regarding the evolving situation in West Asia, as tensions in the region continue to intensify. Following the call, Jaishankar said both sides discussed the latest developments related to the ongoing conflict and agreed to maintain close communication.

“A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister Araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

The recent call between Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart marks the third such conversation since the start of the war on February 28, after the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against the Islamic Republic targeting top leadership and strategic locations, resulting in the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the attack.

The first call between the two ministers was held on the day (Feb 28) the joint US-Israeli strikes began. Jaishankar expressed India’s “deep concern” regarding the developments and the potential for regional escalation.

The second call occurred on March 5, following the death of the Supreme Leader. During this call, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his country's thanks for India's “humane gesture” in allowing the Iranian vessel IRIS Lavan to dock in Kochi due to technical issues.

In a suo motu statement to both Houses of Parliament on March 9 regarding the West Asia situation, Jaishankar said, “The government has maintained close contact with the relevant countries. Prime Minister has personally spoken to the President of the UAE, the Amir of Qatar, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the King of Bahrain, the Sultan of Oman, the King of Jordan, and the Prime Minister of Israel. In each case, we received assurances that the well-being of the Indian community will be the priority for the host government.”

On the issue of the Iranian ship docked at Kochi, the External Affairs Minister stated, “The Iranian side requested permission on 28 February for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on 01 March. IRIS LAVAN actually docked on 04 March in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities. We believe that this was the right thing to do, and the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country’s thanks for this humane gesture.”

