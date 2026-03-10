/Stranded in India since March 1, West Indies to fly out on commercial flights; SA's travel status unclear

After being stranded in Kolkata, India, for nearly nine days due to the ongoing West Asia conflict involving a raging war between Iran, Israel and the US, the West Indies T20 World Cup squad will now fly out of the country on commercial flights. On the other hand, the travel status of the South African team, also confined to their team hotel in India, is unclear. The latest development suggests that Cricket West Indies (CWI) has arranged for the team’s long-overdue departure from India, days after several members of the entourage expressed frustration over failing to seek ways to return home.

Despite repeated delays in the ICC’s attempts to fly them home on chartered flights, CWI confirmed that several members of the West Indies team have already made arrangements to fly back, with those departing either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

In an official statement, CWI revealed how, despite ICC’s repeated efforts to send the stranded squads (WI and SA teams) home amid growing tensions around the West Asia conflict, the board and the squad players have decided to arrange for their travel on commercial planes. While CWI has cleared its cricket team’s travel status, the same cannot be said about the South African Team.



"As is customary for both men's and women's ICC World Cups, all travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams are coordinated and managed by the ICC," a CWI statement released on Tuesday said.



"The charter flight, intended to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams, was repeatedly delayed. After completing play, the West Indies squad remained in India for nine (9) days awaiting travel. However, ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organised charter, as a result of global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation increasingly distressing.



"In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain. Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad's safe return. It is important to note that some players and staff have already departed, with the remaining members scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, 10th March, and tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th March 2026.



"Cricket West Indies appreciates the concern and interest of fans and key stakeholders in the resolution of this matter and wishes to thank all parties for their support and patience,” it concluded.

