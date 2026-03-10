/ICC fines Arshdeep Singh for 'inappropriate' throw at Daryl Mitchell during T20 World Cup Final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised the Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh 15 per cent of his match fees for inappropriately throwing at New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. With India on top of the Kiwis, having reduced them to 102 for five inside the 11th over, Arshdeep’s uncalled-for throw at Mitchell not only pissed him off, but also forced the on-field umpires to intervene. While Richard Illingworth schooled the ace quick for his actions, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was on record diluting the situation while talking to the Kiwi batter.

Arshdeep was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” for which the ICC also slapped him with one demerit point, his first offence in the 24 months.

The charges against Arshdeep were levelled by the two umpires, Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock. With him accepting the sanctions imposed by the match referee, Andy Pycroft, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Arshdeep apologises to Mitchell

Shortly after the incident, Arshdeep, at the end of his over, was seen apologising to Mitchell for his throw, and the two shook hands immediately.

Even after the match, Arshdeep was on record apologising to the Kiwi batter, with the video circulating online.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep went wicketless in the grand final in Ahmedabad, conceding 32 runs in his four overs.



However, besides him, everyone picked a wicket each, with Jasprit Bumrah returning with four and Axar Patel with three.

