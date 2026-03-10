Google Preferred
  ICC fines Arshdeep Singh for 'inappropriate' throw at Daryl Mitchell during T20 World Cup Final

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 10, 2026, 17:33 IST | Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 17:33 IST
Story highlights

ICC fines Arshdeep Singh 15% of match fees for an 'inappropriate' throw at Daryl Mitchell during India's historic T20 World Cup 2026 final win. Read about the Article 2.9 breach, the on-field spat, and Arshdeep’s post-match apology in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised the Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh 15 per cent of his match fees for inappropriately throwing at New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. With India on top of the Kiwis, having reduced them to 102 for five inside the 11th over, Arshdeep’s uncalled-for throw at Mitchell not only pissed him off, but also forced the on-field umpires to intervene. While Richard Illingworth schooled the ace quick for his actions, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was on record diluting the situation while talking to the Kiwi batter.

Arshdeep was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” for which the ICC also slapped him with one demerit point, his first offence in the 24 months.

The charges against Arshdeep were levelled by the two umpires, Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock. With him accepting the sanctions imposed by the match referee, Andy Pycroft, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Arshdeep apologises to Mitchell

Shortly after the incident, Arshdeep, at the end of his over, was seen apologising to Mitchell for his throw, and the two shook hands immediately.

Even after the match, Arshdeep was on record apologising to the Kiwi batter, with the video circulating online.

WATCH VIDEO –

Meanwhile, Arshdeep went wicketless in the grand final in Ahmedabad, conceding 32 runs in his four overs.

However, besides him, everyone picked a wicket each, with Jasprit Bumrah returning with four and Axar Patel with three.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash to win its record third T20 World Cup title, the most by any team.

Gautam Sodhi is a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports.

