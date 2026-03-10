The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced at whopping INR 131 crore ($15 million approx) award for the T20 World Cup 2026 winning Indian team. The prize was announced on Tuesday (Mar 10), two days after India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final on Sunday (Mar 8) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, India became the first team ever to win three T20 World Cup titles, defend the World Cup title as well as win a T20 World Cup title at home. India, which had won the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007, had entered the 2026 edition as defending champion after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa in the final.

How India won the T20 World Cup 2026?

The Indian cricket team was patchy in its performance throughout the tournament before the final. They had won all their group stage matches and but lost to South Africa in Super 8 in Ahmedabad which put their qualification for semis in doubt. A reinvigorated Sanju Samson then played a blinder of 97 not out vs West Indies in the virtual quarter-final to help India enter the semis.

In the penultimate match against England, India's batting showed the mighty power - scoring 250+ but had a scare from Jacob Bethell who scored a brilliant 105. It was India's cheat code bowler Jasprit Bumrah who bowled two economical overs in the death against England as India advanced to the home final.

Come the biggest moment, India played like the number 1 team they are and put on a clinical show, first with the bat by scoring 255/5 in 20 overs, and then with the ball - bowling out NZ for 159 for a mammoth 96-run win to the lift the trophy.