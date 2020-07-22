Jacinda Ardern sacks Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway over office affair with ex-staffer

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has fired her cabinet's Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway over 'sustained lack of judgement' after his office affair was exposed.

Ardern took the step after receiving a tip from the opposition leader Judith Collins that Galloway was having an affair with his staffer. She was worried about abuse of power taking place and wished Galloway had informed her about it.

Galloway accepted the situation was untenable and admitted that he had a 12-month relationship with a staffer that ended a few months back.

In statement issued after Galloway's dismissal, Ardern said “showed a sustained lack of judgment over a long period of time”.

''The minister has shown a lack of judgment over a period of 12 months. In undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to accusations of improperly using his office.''

''He has not modelled the behaviour I expect as a minister that is in charge of setting a standard and culture in workplaces. His actions have led me to lose my confidence in him as a minister.''

The news comes after New Zealand's opposition leader Todd Muller abruptly quit for health reasons just weeks after taking the job saying "I am not the best person" for the position.

"It is more important than ever that the New Zealand National Party has a leader who is comfortable in the role," he said.

The centre-right National Party then installed Judith Collins, a conservative veteran nicknamed "Crusher" as leader as it regroups for the daunting task of trying to oust Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a September general election.