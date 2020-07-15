New Zealand opposition chooses 'Crusher' to challenge Ardern

New Zealand's opposition has selected a conservative veteran nicknamed "Crusher" as a leader to challenge Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a September general election.

The center-right National Party selected Judith Collins in a caucus vote late Tuesday, hours after her predecessor Todd Muller unexpectedly quit, saying the pressure of the role was too much.

Collins is best known to New Zealanders for a stint as police minister under previous prime minister John Key when she earned her nickname "Crusher Collins" by bringing in a law allowing officers to confiscate and destroy the cars of illegal street racers.

The 61-year-old played up her tough image after being confirmed as the leader, telling reporters: "I am hoping that the National Party can crush the other lot when it comes to September 19."

Collins admitted she faced a difficult task against Ardern, whose center-left Labour Party leads the National Party 50 percent to 38 in opinion polls.

Collins is the fourth National leader since the 2017 election but brings more political experience than her predecessors, having first entered parliament in 2002.

A popular figure with the conservative wing, she vowed to unify the party to present a strong challenge to Ardern.