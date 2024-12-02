New Delhi, India

Italy's minister of Enterprises Adolfo Urso, who is on an India visit, has said that India and Italy are working together in space and the nuclear domains. Italy will soon nominate a space attache at its consulate in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Minister Adolfo who is also minister for "Made in Italy" said, "We believe that Italy and India, who already have major roles in space, could cooperate on what is most important and meaningful for its economic and civil consequences."

He was also hopeful about the development of the India-Middle East Europe corridor, which the Italians also call the "Cotton Route". The corridor was announced at the Delhi G20 summit and aims to link India with Europe via West Asia through a series of infrastructure projects.

The comment comes a month after India and Italy unveiled the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-2029 after the meeting of PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the G20 Brazil summit.

The action plan calls for regular political dialogue, economic cooperation, connectivity, defence, and expansion of cooperation between the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Sidhant Sibal: Italy's view on India Middle East Europe Corridor?

Adolfo Urso: It is essential and crucial for Italy and India both, representing two natural docks for Europe and for the wider Indo-Pacific continent that will be able to get access through Italy and India. It is central for goods, for maritime traffic but central also to connecting through optical fiber wires and spreading information and data. It is the economy of the future.

Sidhant Sibal: But do you see challenges, with the war in Gaza, Syria?

Adolfo Urso: We obviously work as G7 President towards de-escalation aiming at turning down tensions to get back to co-exist. It is with no doubt of paramount importance in those territories but for us all too. In order to build with them through the cotton route, the route of development, peace and coexistence.

Sidhant Sibal: Italy has decided to appoint a space attache at its consulate in Bengaluru if you can elaborate on it?

Adolfo Urso: We believe that Italy and India, which already have major roles in space, could cooperate on what is most important and meaningful for its economic and civil consequences. Earth observation is crucial for the territory's governance and the exploration of space, first on the moon and then on Mars. Also to understand what best can be used for the development of our planet. We can and we have to do it together because we believe that this could be the way forward towards development.

Sidhant Sibal: And are you looking at nuclear cooperation?

Adolfo Urso: Italy, the Italian government has decided to revive the nuclear journey in a major way, characterized by Italian science to build the new plants, the small reactors, the fourth generation nuclear reactors, such plants on an industrial scale which are compatible, easy to move. This for sure can be done in synergy with India that plans to use nuclear energy production in order to build the energy of the future. This is safe, clean, compatible and industrially advanced.