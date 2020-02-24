Italy records sixth death from coronavirus, second in one day

Another person infected with coronavirus died on Monday in Italy as the country witnessed second death in one day.

So far, six people have died in Italy due to coronavirus and earlier today an 88-year-old person became the fifth victim.

The chief of Italy's Civil Protection confirmed the fifth casualty and said that the total number of cases have reached 219 in the country. This is the fourth death from the northern Lombardy region, where lockdown has already been imposed and security measures are tightened in order to control the spread.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has hinted of lockdown for weeks to control the outbreak.

Presently, 11 towns in Italy are under lockdown, that includes 10 in Lombardy and one in neighbouring Veneto. In many regions, public gathering spots such as bars, cinemas and restaurants are ordered to be shut down.

High profile events such as Milan Fashion Week and the Venice Carnival have been disrupted due to virus fears. Serie A matches have also been postponed.

Milan stock market was also hit by the virus outbreak and was down nearly 5 per cent on Monday.

Italian passengers who arrived by bus in France's Lyon are also being kept on board after the driver was hospitalised with symptoms similar to that of the deadly virus.

Despite the massive spread of the virus, officials in Italy still didn't confirm how did the virus reach the country.

Italy's neighbour France has said that there is no need to close borders in order to control the spread.

Hungarian officials urged its citizens to postpone their trips to northern Italy, adding that the incoming passengers would be screened at Budapest and Debrecen airports.

The outbreak that was earlier majorly confined to China, where more than 2500 people are killed, but now has reached to dozens of countries.