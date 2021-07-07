Italian farmers produce world's largest and heaviest cherry

In a rare record, Italian farmers have grown and showcased the world’s largest and heaviest cherry of the world.

Grown by Alberto and Giuseppe Rosso from Italy’s Pecetto Torinese, the carmen cherry weighs 33.05g. The previous record for cherry was 26.45g which was achieved by another Italian farmer in February of this year.

"For some years now we have noticed that our carmen cherries are Guinness world records in size and this year we decided to do things right and called a panel of experts," Alberto Rosso said.

The Rosso family specialise in cherry production as their family has been growing cherries for more than a century now.

This record is more special for the family as the Italian farmers had reported a bad year for cherry farming this year. However, the Rosso family still managed to break the world record. This year in cherry farming, at least one out of every four have been lost to bad weather.

"In spite of the bad year, Italy remains the main producer in the European Union, with almost 30,000 hectares cultivated, situated in Puglia, followed by Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto e Lazio," the Italian farmers’ group Coldiretti told local media.