Israel's new electronic warfare system can aim at multiple targets

Reports say Israel has developed a new electronic warfare system which can aim at multiple targets including drones and missiles. The "Scorpius" system reportedly aims beams in an area as it scans its targets.

Israel Aerospace Industries(IAI) said, "Scorpius effectively disrupts the operation of their electromagnetic systems, including radar and electronic sensors, navigation, and data communications."

Also Read: How Israel's precision-guided missiles overcome GPS jamming

The "multi-beam capability" was made by Elta Systems which also makes Israel's famous Iron Dome air defence system. The capability to engage multiple threats simultaneously in a battlefield is a deadly new innovation by Israel.

The new system can reportedly detect and jam targets several kilometres away allowing multilayered defence capability. It is reportedly being used by three countries and was used during Israel's Blue Flag exercise in which the US, India, UK, Germany and other nations had taken part.

Also Read: Why Israel's Rafael defence system wants IAF to acquire the Spice 250 missiles

The system can be used to defend ships with variants available in the air, water and on land, reports said. The naval version can be used in ships. It can also be hosted on aircraft. Israel has used its Iron Dome system expertly while thwarting rockets from militants in Gaza Strip during the conflict in May.

Also Read: How Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepts rockets fired by Hamas

Israel had said it can face 2,000 rockets a day from Hezbollah. The air defence system had destroyed thousands of short-range rockets fired from Gaza launched by Hamas militants in Gaza.

(With inputs from Agencies)