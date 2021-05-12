How Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepts rockets fired by Hamas

Israel's defence shield

Israel's new version of its "Iron Dome" defence shield has the capability of intercepting drones, missiles and rockets simultaneously.

In service for nearly a decade to protect Israel from rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, Iron Dome is credited with helping Israel to maintain military supremacy over its neighbours.

Iron Dome was formally selected as Israel's missile defence system in 2007, the same year the Islamist group Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip.

It was originally designed to intercept rockets and artillery shells fired from a range of four to 70 kilometres (three to 45 miles).

The Israeli Air Force has operated it since 2011, thwarting hundreds of rocket attacks from Gaza and Syria.

(Photograph:AFP)