Why Israel's Rafael defense system wants IAF to acquire the Spice 250 missiles

Spice 250 missiles for IAF

At this year's Aero India show exhibition held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru in February 2021, Rafael had unveiled the Spice 250 Extended Range (ER) missile which is the latest variant in the Spice family.

Two years ago, Rafael had integrated Spice 250 missiles with Artificial Intelligence(AI) along with automatic target recognition (ATR).

Rafael now aims to offer the Spice 250 ER variant to the Indian Air Force (IAF) which had used the Spice 2000 bomb during the Balakot strikes in February 2019.

(Photo Courtesy: Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd)

