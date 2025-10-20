After a deadly exchange of aerial strikes in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 20) that left dozens killed, Israel hinted that it does not want the fragile peace deal to collapse. Israel said it after ordering its military to stop aid to the Strip. The Israel Defence Forces said it had resumed enforcement of the truce following retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and after a series of significant strikes, the IDF has begun renewed enforcement of the ceasefire following its violation by the Hamas terror organisation," the military said in a statement posted on X.

The IDF added that it would "continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond forcefully to any violation."

Israel launched fresh strikes against Hamas targets in southern Gaza in response to the ceasefire violations by the Palestinian militant group earlier today. Shortly before, an Israeli military official warned of more strikes after the army struck the southern Gaza city of Rafah and the northern town of Beit Lahia in strikes earlier in the day. Israel has accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire, which US President Donald Trump brokered.

“In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today, the IDF (military) has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement.

The fresh strikes marked the second since the ceasefire took effect in Gaza nine days ago. Following the first wave of attack on Sunday morning, the Israeli military said that they were launched in retaliation for at least three attacks by Hamas on its forces.