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Israel learnt about US-Iran ceasefire discussions through surveillance and diplomats - NOT Trump: Report

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: May 23, 2026, 19:04 IST | Updated: May 23, 2026, 19:04 IST
Israel learnt about US-Iran ceasefire discussions through surveillance and diplomats - NOT Trump: Report

File image of Israeli PM for representation Photograph: (AFP)

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The New York Times reported that the United States largely excluded Israel from negotiations with Iran, with Israeli officials saying they relied on surveillance and diplomatic contacts for updates on ceasefire discussions.

The US has almost completely excluded Israel from its ongoing negotiations with Iran, according to a report, which cited two unnamed Israeli defence officials familiar with the matter.

The officials told The New York Times that Israel was not involved in discussions leading up to the ceasefire talks and instead learned about developments in negotiations between the US and Tehran through regional diplomatic contacts and surveillance operations. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

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The report marks a significant shift in the relationship between the administration of US President Donald Trump and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the ongoing tensions involving Iran. According to the report, ahead of the conflict with Iran earlier this year, Netanyahu had been closely coordinating with Trump and was actively participating in discussions in the Situation Room in Washington, where officials reportedly predicted the possible collapse of the Iranian regime.

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However, the latest developments suggest Israel’s influence over US decision-making on Iran may have diminished considerably. “The banishment from the cockpit to economy class has potentially significant consequences for Israel,” The New York Times wrote, describing the apparent downgrade in Israel’s role during the negotiations. Neither the White House nor the Israeli government has publicly commented on the report.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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