/Israel learnt about US-Iran ceasefire discussions through surveillance and diplomats - NOT Trump: Report

The US has almost completely excluded Israel from its ongoing negotiations with Iran, according to a report, which cited two unnamed Israeli defence officials familiar with the matter.

The officials told The New York Times that Israel was not involved in discussions leading up to the ceasefire talks and instead learned about developments in negotiations between the US and Tehran through regional diplomatic contacts and surveillance operations. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

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The report marks a significant shift in the relationship between the administration of US President Donald Trump and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the ongoing tensions involving Iran. According to the report, ahead of the conflict with Iran earlier this year, Netanyahu had been closely coordinating with Trump and was actively participating in discussions in the Situation Room in Washington, where officials reportedly predicted the possible collapse of the Iranian regime.