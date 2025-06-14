/Israel-Iran war to expand in coming days? Tehran WARNS to attack US bases in the region

As the war escalated between Israel and Iran, Tehran has vowed to expand the war in the coming days, adding that they will also attack US bases now.

Iran's Fars news agency cited senior military commanders, saying that the attackers (Israel) would be the target of a decisive and extensive Iranian response.

"The war will expand in the coming days and will also include US bases in the region. The attackers will be the target of a decisive and extensive Iranian response," Fars reported citing a military official.

After Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, Iran retaliated and launched missiles across Israel, hitting residential buildings, that led to the death of three people, while injuring over two dozen.

Earlier today, Iran said that the dialogue with the US over the nuclear programme is "meaningless".

Iran further accused the US of supporting the attack, Reuters reported.

“The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran’s territory,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

He further said that Israel "succeeded in influencing" the diplomatic process and the Israeli attack would not have happened without the US's permission.

Before the Israel-Iran war began, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday (June 11) warned America that if nuclear talks break down and conflict emerges with the US, they will target American bases.

"Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don't come to fruition. If a conflict is imposed on us... all US bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them in host countries," Nasirzadeh said during a press conference.