As Iran launched a coordinated missile barrage towards Israel on June 13 at midnight, the Israel Defence Forces launched the "Arrow 3" Hypersonic Surface-to-Air Missile System, intercepting an incoming Iranian missile in space.

A video captured the stunning view of how Israel intercepted the ballistic missile while it was even out of the Earth.

This spectacular technique is called exoatmospheric interception. As Israel destroyed the Iranian missile by a Boeing Arrow 3 anti-ballistic missile system, let's go deeper into what exoatmospheric interception is.

What is exoatmospheric interception?

The out of Earth interception of missiles that happens in space, was used by Israeli defence forces as it continues the war with Iran.

Exoatmospheric interception, also known as anti-ballistic missiles (ABMs), operate beyond Earth's atmosphere.

They employ advanced sensors and guidance systems to detect, track and destroy missiles in space.

Meanwhile, Arrow 3 is designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles as they travel at the top of their arc, outside the Earth's atmosphere.

The system was developed by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, while it also took help from the US-based Boeing.

It was designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere, using a detachable warhead that collides with the target.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are currently operating to intercept the threat, asking people to enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert.

Millions of Israelis keep running for shelter as Iran keeps shooting more missiles at Israel.

Alerts were activated a short time ago in several areas across Israel following the detection of missiles launched from Iran toward their region.