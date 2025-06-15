/Israel-Iran war: Israeli strike targeted defence ministry headquarters in Tehran, says Iranian media

The attack resulted in damage to one of the buildings of the ministry.
An Israeli strike targeted Iran's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported early Sunday (Jun 15). The attack resulted in damage to one of its buildings.
In “an attack on Tehran this evening by the air force of the Zionist regime, the headquarters of the defence ministry was targeted. One of the headquarters' buildings was lightly damaged,” the agency said.
Iran's defence ministry has not commented yet.