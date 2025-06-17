/Is Israel's tech-war threatening Iran? Here's why Tehran is banning officials from using mobile phones

One of Iran’s main state-owned financial institutions, Sepah Bank, suffered a serious cyberattack on Tuesday, according to local reports. The Fars news agency said the bank’s online systems were disrupted due to the attack but added that services were expected to be restored within hours.

“A cyberattack targeted the infrastructure of Sepah Bank, causing disruptions to the institution’s online services,” the agency reported.

Mobile phone ban for Iranian officials

In an unusual move, Iran’s Cyber Authority has reportedly issued a directive barring government employees, officials, and security teams from using mobile phones connected to public networks. The move comes as fears grow over the use of phone tracking by Israeli forces.

Channel 12, an Israeli outlet, said the directive was likely prompted by concerns that Israel is using phone tracking to locate and assassinate targets within Iran, including nuclear scientists.

Mobile phones being used to track assassination targets

According to the IRGC-linked Fars News Agency, Israel has used mobile tracking to identify and kill high-profile figures in Iran. The outlet claimed, “Israel uses mobile tracking to assassinate individuals in Iran. It previously killed Ismail Haniyeh the same way in Tehran.”

The report warned that even switching off mobile phones does not always prevent tracking. It urged officials to use secure, anti-tracking devices instead.

Following the revelations, a lawmaker in Tehran called for military and government officials to collect all mobile devices used by themselves and their associates to limit exposure.

Israeli ambassador hints at more ‘surprises’

Amid the escalating conflict, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, hinted that more covert operations may follow.

“There’s still a lot of things we can do,” Leiter told Merit TV. “We’ve pulled off a number of surprises — when the dust settles — you’re going to see some surprises on Thursday night and Friday, that will make the beeper operation almost seem simple,” he added.

In a previous operation in September, Israel had reportedly detonated thousands of Hezbollah walkie-talkies and communication devices, injuring many fighters through a complex intelligence effort.