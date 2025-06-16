/Did Iran test Israel’s limits? Israel deploys Barak Magen air defence system for the first time

The Israeli Navy has, for the first time, used its Barak Magen air defence system to intercept drones launched from Iran. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the system was activated during an overnight mission, during which eight Iranian drones were shot down by Sa’ar 6-class missile corvettes patrolling the country’s coastal waters.

“This was the first operational use of the ‘Barak Magen’ air defence system and the long-range interceptor ‘LRAD’,” the IDF confirmed. The military added that all the drones were destroyed before they could cause any damage.

The deployment marks a major milestone in Israel’s naval defence capabilities, especially at a time of heightened tensions with Iran.

Iran’s drone swarms test Israel’s maritime defences

In recent days, the Israeli military says it has intercepted at least 25 drones launched from Iran, as part of a growing wave of cross-border hostilities. The use of drone swarms highlights a shift in tactics by Iran and its allied groups, relying more heavily on small, unmanned systems to overwhelm Israeli air defences.

The Barak Magen system, designed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is intended to handle exactly such threats. Mounted on Israel’s modern Sa’ar 6-class warships, the system combines high-speed response with precision targeting to defend against a range of airborne threats, including drones, cruise missiles, and even ballistic weapons.

What is the Barak Magen defence system?

Barak Magen is an advanced naval air defence system built specifically for use at sea. Unlike land-based systems such as Iron Dome or David’s Sling, Barak Magen is designed to protect warships operating in high-threat maritime environments.

Its debut in June 2025 comes as Israel increasingly focuses on defending offshore assets, including natural gas rigs and key shipping lanes. The system’s success reflects a growing shift in Israel’s military priorities from ground-based defence to maintaining air superiority at sea.

The Barak Magen’s integration with Sa’ar 6-class corvettes forms part of a wider strategy to modernise Israel’s naval capabilities, allowing agile, heavily armed ships to take on more complex roles in regionalsecurity.