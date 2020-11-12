Islamic State group claims responsibility for Saudi cemetery attack

Islamic State(IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Saudi cemetery on Wednesday where European diplomats had gathered for World War I commemoration.

In a statement on Telegram channel, the terrorist organization said: "IS fighters planted an explosive device in... the cemetery in the city of Jeddah yesterday (Wednesday)."

The group said the attack was carried out "in support" of the Prophet Mohammed.

After the blast, France cautioned its citizens to be on "maximum vigilance" as Greece, UK and the US assured Saudi authorities they would support an investigation into the attack.

The incident comes just a month after a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah was wounded by a knife-wielding Saudi amid anger over satirical cartoons of Prophet Mohammed.

Diplomats of various European countries had gathered for the Armistice Day commemoration ceremony in the Red Sea port city and as the French consul was delivering a speech during the ceremony when the blast took place triggering panic.

The French foreign ministry said: "The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED (improvised explosive device) attack this morning, which injured several people."

The various embassies issued a statement calling it a "cowardly attack" with several people injured in the attack.

Saudi authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

