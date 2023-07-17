Islamic State and Al-Qaeda actively plotting terror attacks in the UK; govt warning expected soon

Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda are reportedly actively plotting terror attacks in the United Kingdom. The government will reportedly issue a warning regarding this on Monday.

The update will be part of the government's counter-terrorism strategy known as Contest. According to The Times, the Home Secretary will describe the threat of Islamist terrorism as the "most severe" in the UK, with MI5 spending around the majority or three-quarters of its time addressing this threat. The upcoming warning Home Secretary Suella Braverman, as per the Telegraph, is expected to highlight the evolving nature of terrorism, noting that it has become increasingly unpredictable and harder to detect and investigate.

She will reportedly note that while "Islamist terrorism remains the predominant threat, terrorism is becoming increasingly unpredictable, making cases harder to detect and investigate."



While emphasising that Islamist terrorism remains the predominant threat, she will reportedly also highlight the growing danger posed by countries such as Russia, which are using terrorism to sow division within the UK.

Braverman is expected to emphasise that extremist activity is becoming more difficult to track, with online platforms playing a significant role in inspiring potential attackers. Counter-terrorism in the UK Telegraph reports that currently, there are approximately 800 live counter-terrorism policing investigations underway, and last year alone, 169 arrests were made in connection with terror-related offences.

Last month, a report by the Daily Mirror alleged that British Islamic State terrorists were planning a lethal attack on a public gathering. Reportedly, the Iraqi Counter Terror Service disclosed the plot, claiming to have shared the information with Western authorities.

The Times quoted a Whitehall source and emphasised that the new report is the first of its kind in five years, providing a comprehensive update on the UK's response to terrorism.

"This is the first [report] of its kind for five years and is a comprehensive update for the UK’s response to terrorism. It’s about how the fragmentation of Islamic State and al-Qaeda is now posing a very different threat to our people, while state actors like Russia and Iran will increasingly try to capitalise on terrorism here in the UK."

"We can’t be complacent, the terrorists are morphing and we have to keep our vigilance up."