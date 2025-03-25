US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigned from his position on Monday (Mar 24). This comes amid Trump administration's hint of privatising the postal service. This is one among the many changes Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has suggested. DOGE has been looking at cost-cutting meticulously with that targeting government portfolios.

DeJoy in his statement wrote, "After nearly five years as America’s 75th Postmaster General and after informing the Governors in February of my intention to retire, I have today informed the Postal Service Board of Governors that today will be my last day in this role."

He added, "It is with great pride that I pass the baton to Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino until the governors name my permanent successor. The governors have hired a search firm in support of those efforts, which are well underway."

Stating his confidence in his deputy, he wrote, "I am confident that Doug will continue our positive momentum during the period when the governors undertake the important work of identifying and selecting the next Postmaster General."

He added, "I also have no doubt that the entirety of the Postal Service will aggressively shape its future and become more efficient, capable, and competitive as it continuously changes and improves to best serve the American public."

DeJoy vowed to 'cheer on the 76th Postmaster General and the 640,000 men and women of the United States Postal Service'. With gratitude, the USPS chief said he will cherish the memories he shared with his colleagues for life. He calls it 'crowning achievement of my career to have been associated with this cherished institution.'