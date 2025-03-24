'Optimus to colonise Red planet': Elon Musk to launch SpaceX's Mars mission by next year
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX aims to send its Starship rocket to Mars as early as next year. This uncrewed mission will test critical systems, including landing technology and cargo transport, laying the groundwork for future human missions.
Standing 123 metres tall, Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built. Designed for full reusability, the spacecraft is expected to reduce mission costs and enable more frequent Mars launches. SpaceX plans to send five Starship rockets during the next launch window to test its reliability.
Before astronauts arrive, Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, will be deployed to Mars. These robots will conduct soil analysis, set up infrastructure, and assist in surface operations. Musk envisions robots playing a key role in future Mars colonisation by performing labour-intensive tasks.
SpaceX aims to send the first crewed mission to Mars by 2029. However, experts suggest a more feasible timeline of 2031, given the technical challenges. Key concerns include radiation exposure, life support systems, and safe landing procedures for astronauts.
Mars’ thin atmosphere makes landing difficult, requiring advanced deceleration techniques. Radiation exposure is another major risk, with potential solutions including underground shelters and radiation-resistant materials. The limited launch window, occurring every 26 months, adds another logistical challenge.
A key breakthrough in Mars exploration is orbital refuelling, allowing Starship to carry larger payloads. This could significantly reduce mission costs and improve sustainability. The rocket’s ability to transport habitats, scientific equipment, and life-support supplies is crucial for establishing a long-term presence.
A successful SpaceX Mars mission could accelerate investment in interplanetary exploration. NASA’s Artemis lunar base could serve as a testing ground for Mars missions, with potential collaboration between private companies and government agencies. If successful, this could mark the beginning of regular human travel to other planets.
