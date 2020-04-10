Is the COVID-19 crisis causing a dangerous spike in the circulation of counterfeit medicines?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned against the rising sales of counterfeit medicines across the world, especially in developing countries.

An investigation undertaken by the BBC found that such drugs were being sold across Africa.

The drugs could have “serious side effects” the WHO had warned. Juxtaposing it with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health analysts warned that consumption of such drugs could trigger a parallel pandemic, triggered by counterfeit and dangerous drugs

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered stockpiling medicines across the globe, especially in the developing countries, where medicines are already not easily available.

Demand vs production

The world’s two largest producers of medical supplies - China and India, are unable to keep up with the global demand owing to the lockdowns enforced in the countries.

Last month, when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Interpol arrested over 121 people across 90 countries in seven days. Owing to this, the agency was able to seize counterfeit drugs with $14 million.

Face masks and medicines which are not only fake, but also ineffective have been seized across Asia and Africa.

WHO recently claimed that the trade of illicit medicines may account for over $30 billion, especially in developing countries. This includes contaminated medicines, as well as meds containing the wrong ingredient.



Handout photo released by the Bolivian Presidency of smuggled fake medicines seized by the police in La Paz on April 10, 2019. Bolivian authorities confirmed the existence of a net of falsification and smuggling of medicines from Peru which could also be related to Colombia and India | AFP



The global pharmaceutical industry is worth over $1 trillion. Manufacturing mostly takes place in China and India, while packaging usually happens in Europe, South America.

BBC reported that companies in India are now running at 50-60 per cent of their normal capacity. India sends over 20 per cent of all basic medicines to Africa.

There’s an unhealthy relationship being set into motion owing to the pandemic: while the demand is increasing, the production is decreasing. And as panic stricken people stock up on medicines, the ones who need it the most may not have access at all.

Hydroxychloroquine?

The US President, Donald Trump recently endorsed hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug as a champion in the fight against COVID-19.

However, the WHO has repeatedly asserted that there is no evidence of the medicine assisting with the alleviation of coronavirus symptoms or the virus itself.

Owing to Trump’s claims, countries around the world have stepped up efforts to stock up on the medicine, with over 30 countries requesting India to ship the anti-malarial drug.

The BBC discovered that the counterfeit variation of the medicine is being widely sold across Africa, especially in Congo and Cameroon.

The medicine, which usually cost over $40 in Congo is now being sold for up to $250, and that too fake!

