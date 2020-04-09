Famous tourist spots offering virtual tour amid coronavirus pandemic

While coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world with fear and forced people to stay at home, there are famous tourist destinations that people can check out sitting in the comfort of their homes.
Let's take a look:
The aurora borealis is a dazzling natural phenomenon caused by Earth’s magnetic field interacting with electrically charged particles from the sun.
The Norwegian Lights over Lapland project takes travellers on a five-minute journey through a series of 360-degree videos.
(Photograph:AFP)