Famous tourist spots offering virtual tour amid coronavirus pandemic

While coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world with fear and forced people to stay at home, there are famous tourist destinations that people can check out sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Let's take a look: 

Taj Mahal

The exterior of the famous Indian mausoleum can be explored with Air Pano’s virtual tour.

It allows viewers to easily jump to different vantage points of the Taj Mahal and see them from a bird’s eye view.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

Grand Canyon

The vast Arizona landmark is 277 miles long and 18 miles wide. The canyon’s Bright Angel Trail can be hiked via Google's Street View Trek. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Mount Everest

The world’s highest peak which sits on the border between Nepal and China, can be virtually explored on Google Earth View.

Viewers can gaze at the 8,848-meter summit, with a 3-D view feature.

(Photograph:Others)

Louvre

The world famous museum was originally a fortress built by the French king Philippe Auguste.

It can be visited virtually through the museum's website.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Vatican City

Cigarettes have so far been sold at a discounted price to Vatican employees and pensioners.

(Photograph:AFP)

Colosseum

It is also known as the Flavian Amphitheatre is an oval amphitheatre in the centre of the city of Rome, Italy.

It can visited virtually via air pano, a VR project created by a team of Russian photographers.

(Photograph:AFP)

Stonehenge

It is a prehistoric stone monument near Wiltshire, England, whose construction dates back to 3000 CE.

Viewers can get a close-up view of the stones, zoom in on carvings, and watch educational videos about it online via English heritage UK's website.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Northern lights

The aurora borealis is a dazzling natural phenomenon caused by Earth’s magnetic field interacting with electrically charged particles from the sun. 

The Norwegian Lights over Lapland project takes travellers on a five-minute journey through a series of 360-degree videos.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics