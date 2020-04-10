Death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 90,000 worldwide

The death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 90,000 worldwide.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the fresh figure reached 90,057 as of 1625 GMT.

US deaths due to coronavirus topped 16,400 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally. The cases topped 459,000, up 27,000 from the prior day.

More than 94 per cent of Americans are under orders of confinement to home, but the United States has so far resisted a national stay-at-home order.

Italy saw the most deaths, standing at 17,669 among 139,422 confirmed cases, followed by Spain, with 15,238 deaths among 152,446 cases.

The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown to contain the country's COVID-19 outbreak until May 3. Spain's prime minister warned on Thursday that nationwide confinement would likely last until May.

Italy imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 9 to slow the spread of the virus and Spain followed on March 14.

