Iraqi court issues arrest warrant against Donald Trump

An Iraqi court has issued an arrest warrant against US President Donald Trump as part of the investigation over the killing of a top Iraqi paramilitary commander.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's majorly pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network was killed along with top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike last year on January 3.

Watch |

The order came on a day when Trump is facing backlash after his supporters stormed into US Capitol building and caused mayhem and violence.

In Pics | A year after Soleimani's killing: The operation, the method, and sanctions

Earlier in the day, the US president also vowed of an "orderly transition" to make way for his Democratic successor Joe Biden who won the November election.

Trump last year ordered the drone attack on the two top military officials and called it that two men were killed "for the price of one".

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, has regarded the US actions as "arbitrary" and "illegal".

Earlier in June, Iran issued a warrant against the US president and urged Interpol to send a red notice to other police forces across the world.

The warrant by the Baghdad court was made under Article 406 of the penal code that has a provision for the death penalty in all cases of premeditated murder, the judiciary said.

The court said the preliminary probe had been finished but "investigations are continuing in order to unmask the other culprits in this crime, be they Iraqis or foreigners."