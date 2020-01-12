Iran's sole female Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh says she left her country for Europe

Iran's sole female Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh Zonoozi has announced that she has permanently left her country for Europe.

The 21-year--old wrote on her Instagram account that she was one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran who they have been playing with for years.

Alizadeh became the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal after claiming taekwondo bronze in the 57kg category during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Alizadeh is known as the tsunami in Iran.

Her announcement on leaving her birth country comes amid her searing criticism of the regime in Tehran. Some Iranians suggest that she has left for the Netherlands.

However, it is unclear from her post what specific country she's gone to.

Alizadeh's defection comes amid anti-government protests in cities across Iran amid goring international pressure after Iran admitted that it had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian flight, killing all 176 people aboard.

Canada, Sweden and other countries whose citizens were killed have increased demands on Tehran to deliver a complete and transparent investigation against the backdrop of fresh US sanctions and a dangerous escalation with Washington.