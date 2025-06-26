/Iranian refugee toddler in coma after man slams him on floor at Moscow Airport - Video

In a brutal incident at Sheremetyevo International Airport, Moscow, an 18-month-old Iranian toddler was left in a coma after a tourist headfirst the boy onto the floor. The child had fled conflict in Iran with his pregnant mother via Afghanistan and had just arrived in Russia.

The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old Belarusian man, was caught on CCTV footage in the arrivals hall where he was found slamming the child to the ground. The assault occurred just few meters away from the child's mother.

The child sustained severe skull fractures and spinal injury after the assault. The footage revealed that the accused, Vladimir Vitkov, was glancing around before slamming the child to the ground. Concerned authorities at the airport immediately rushed the child to a local hospital.

Following the horrific incident, the accused, Vitkov, has been detained by the authorities and was reportedly found under 'drug influence' at the time. According to the reports, cannabis was found in Vitkov's bloodstream.

Russian officials are undergoing investigations into the case. The officials are probing the potential motives of racial hatred and drug influence behind the assault.

The inhumane incident has sparked global outrage targeting concerns related to refugee safety and airport security. The child is identified to be of Afghan nationality.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the incident. The Ministry has assigned the Afghan Embassy in Moscow to look into the matter through all diplomatic and legal channels.

During a visit to the injured child in Moscow, Hafiz Abdullah Yasir, chief of the Afghan mission in Russia and senior counsellor of the I.A.A embassy assured the child's family of comprehensive cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also provided financial assistance to the child's family.

