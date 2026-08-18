/‘Iran won’t make the kind of deal I feel is necessary,’ says Trump as 60-day MoU deadline lapses

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal, but “they’re not going to make the kind of deal that I feel is necessary.”

When Trump was asked by reporters if the US was any closer to a deal with Iran to end its nuclear programme, he said, “They want to make a deal, but they’re not going to make the kind of deal that I feel is necessary.” The president did not share anything more about where the negotiations stood.

The US and Iran had signed a memorandum of understanding on 17 June, but the two-month window for a negotiated settlement ended on Monday without any consequence.

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“Look, we’re in there for one reason: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Like the idea of making Strait of Hormuz a US territory: Trump

Trump further said that making the Strait of Hormuz a US territory is a great idea.

“We control it. We control it with the blockade. I like the idea of declaring it a territory. We have total control over the strait. Now, they can be a nuisance, they can put a mine in the water … but the blockade has been very effective,” he told reporters.

Trump also said the US is moving millions of barrels of oil out of the strait. “The strait is open and the oil prices are coming down and will continue to come down unless we decide to do something far more drastic. Iran is in big trouble, they have 300% inflation. The country is a mess,” he added.

Kim Jong-un has responded, says president

Trump also revealed that North Korean leader ⁠Kim Jong-un ⁠has responded to his overtures after he ordered the US to scale back military exercises with South Korea.

Trump was asked by reporters why Kim had not responded to his overtures, when he shot back, saying, “How do you know he hasn’t responded?” The reporter then asked again if he had.

“Um, yeah he has,” Trump said, but didn’t give further details about Kim’s response.

“Kim Jong-un has always treated me with great respect and we met on numerous occasions, actually two primary occasions, spoken and spent time. I understand him. He understands me,” he said.

Trump says USS Abraham Lincoln is ‘beautifully maintained’

Trump then moved on to answering another reporter’s question, claiming that it was “a CNN fake report” that there isn’t enough food on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which hasn’t seen port in nine months.

“The Lincoln has been out there for a good period of time,” he said, claiming that it’s been out at sea for longer periods of time and is “beautifully maintained”.

Trump has been downplaying concerns about the mental health crisis and poor conditions for those onboard the aircraft carrier, as its 5,000 sailors and marines endure a record-breaking deployment at sea.

The president also had an astonishing exchange with a CNN reporter, telling her multiple times to “BE QUIET” and accusing her of being “a fake reporter”.

She tried several times to ask her question, while Trump talked over and insulted her:

“You’re fake news. You’re a loud, boisterous person. Be quiet, be quiet, be quiet. You’re a fake reporter and you report fake news,” he said.

Trump has a history of speaking to female reporters in this way.

Trump was speaking to the press in the Oval Office as he met Ryder Williams, a teenage lifeguard who saved a 10-year-old boy from pounding waves off the California coast last month.

Trump had invited Williams to the White House to reward his bravery. The child Williams saved, Nathaniel Rai, and his father were also at the meeting.