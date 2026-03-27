/Iran war: Pentagon to send 10,000 more ground troops as Iran mobilises 1 million, say reports. Pressure tactic or costly mistake of US?

As the Iran war continues, the Pentagon appears to be constantly leaking information to the American press on troop buildup, this time with reports saying that an additional 10,000 ground troops are being dispatched to the Middle East. First reported by the Wall Street Journal and picked up by multiple American outlets, this deployment, if it happens, will add to the thousands of Marines and airborne division infantry that have reportedly already been ordered to the region. With talks reaching nowhere, US President Donald Trump extended his five-day pause on striking Iran energy infrastructure. It was set to end on Friday (Mar 27), but now it has been postponed to April 6. Amid this, the additional troop deployments is expected to give the US president yet another military option.

Pentagon sending 10,000 more US ground troops to Middle East: What reports say

The deployment of additional 10,000 troops could include infantry units and armoured forces such as vehicles and heavy equipment. According to the reports, these troops would likely be positioned within operational range of Iran, but not necessarily deployed inside Iranian territory.

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The strategic purpose of this move is to increase pressure on Iran and to prepare for possible ground operations. This is also aimed at strengthening US leverage during diplomatic negotiations to end the war.

The decision, according to unnamed officials cited in the reports, has not yet been approved. It is still under planning as part of providing Trump with expanded military options.

7,000 US troops are already deployed, as per reports

If one goes by earlier reports, there are already 7,000 American troops in the region. This includes 5,000 Marines and some 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, including paratroopers.

The recent buildup, as per reports, would be around 17,000 troops if one adds up everyting leaked to the press. On the higher end, it could be up to 20,000 troops, as much of the reporting is not officially confirmed due to the secretive nature of such plans and deployments.

If one includes the wider estimated US military presence in the Gulf states around Iran, the total numbers could approach 50,000 personnel.

A posturing or another mistake in the desert? Iran mobilising 1 million troops

The leaked information indicates the US has a range of plans and options, including ground invasion and/or attacking and taking control of strategic areas in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including Kharg Island, from which Iranian oil flows.

But the slow American buildup, if it is indeed happening, is also giving Iran enough time to deploy its own defences. Already, reports say that Iran has mobilised over a million troops to face off against any ground invasion from the US.

American troops are reportedly being positioned in Gulf states, on aircraft carriers, and at forward operating bases in the region.

Analysis: Is victory over Iran that easy?

So the question is, will this be another desert quagmire for American troops, or will they achieve a swift victory over Iran? Whether the US will succeed or not, we will know in days.

But consider the below facts:

If one is to trust the Iranian ground troop mobilisation numbers of 1 million, it would outnumber US forces (estimated at 17,000) by nearly 60 times over.

Iran is well-versed in the terrain, battle-hardened not only within its own borders but in the broader region, directly or via proxies. Iranian missile and drone capabilities are far from depleted if one goes by its strike rates even now.

Trump himself gave a timeline of victory at around six weeks, in his remarks on Thursday. He also paused energy sector targeting of Iran for 10 days till April 6, "at Iran’s request.''

The current US buildup is for multiple objectives: military readiness and possible control of strategic assets such as Iran’s oil infrastructure, and securing maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

