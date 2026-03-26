/What will end the Iran war? US demands, Iran red lines and Israel’s stance — breaking down what each side wants

Iran has rejected claims of formal negotiations but confirmed indirect exchanges. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran is not negotiating directly, though messages continue through intermediaries. A senior Iranian official told Reuters the response to the US proposal was “not positive”, but remains under review. An informed source told Tasnim News Agency that Iran has formally sent its response to the US 15-point proposal through intermediaries and is awaiting a reply. The source said Tehran has demanded an end to what it called “aggression”, guarantees to prevent future conflict, and payment of war damages. Iran also insisted that any settlement must clearly define terms and ensure the war ends across all fronts, including groups involved across the region.