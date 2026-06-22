/Iran-US talks expected to continue through the night despite rocky start in Switzerland

US and Iranian negotiators remained locked in talks in Switzerland into the early hours of Monday (Jun 22), as both sides attempted to build on a fragile agreement aimed at ending months of conflict that destabilised the Middle East and rattled global energy markets. The discussions, being held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, were expected to continue overnight, a US diplomat familiar with the negotiations told news agency AFP.

When Iran walked out of Switzerland negotiations

Despite the ongoing dialogue, the latest round of talks got off to a rocky start after Iran's delegation briefly walked out following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who warned Tehran against backing Hezbollah attacks in Lebanon.

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Trump on X had threatened military action against Iran if it failed to "immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble".

However, instead of intimidating the Islamic Republic, Trump's strongman act triggered a sharp response from Tehran. Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the country's delegation left the negotiating venue after meeting Qatari mediators, citing Trump's remarks as the reason for its protest.

Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded by warning that Iran's military was prepared to react if threatened.

"They would do better to be careful with their statements," Ghalibaf said. "Our armed forces are ready to respond to them in a different manner."

Despite the tensions, both sides later returned to discussions.

Robust discussions continue

A US diplomat said negotiators were engaged in "robust discussions" covering various aspects of a potential nuclear agreement and broader regional security concerns. However, as per Iran's state news agency IRNA, Tehran's nuclear programme did not make it into the discussions "during the 80-minute first round of talks".

One focus of the talks was ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open through the creation of deconfliction mechanisms. The strategic waterway has once again become a major point of concern after Iran threatened to close it in response to recent Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

The Lebanon matter

Iranian officials have insisted that progress toward a final agreement remains linked to developments in Lebanon. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said it would be difficult to move toward a comprehensive settlement while fighting continued there.