/First round of US-Iran talks concludes in Switzerland. What’s the outcome?

The first round of four-party talks involving the United States and Iran, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, concluded in Switzerland on Sunday (June 21), according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, which cited a source familiar with the Iranian negotiating team. The source said the initial round of the Swiss-hosted negotiations had been completed after approximately 80 minutes of discussions.

According to the source, the meeting was then suspended to allow the participating delegations to conduct internal consultations. No immediate details were provided on when the next session would begin.

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Earlier on Sunday, Qatar announced the start of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland, with Qatari and Pakistani mediators participating in discussions focused on implementing the terms of an interim agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.

The US and Iranian delegations arrived in Switzerland earlier in the day for technical negotiations under a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday. The agreement was aimed at ending months of conflict in the Middle East and facilitating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s state broadcaster reported that Tehran’s nuclear programme was not discussed during the first 80 minutes of the four-party talks, contradicting earlier accounts.

According to state TV, the discussions centred on Lebanon and the implementation of a memorandum of understanding, while the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency said the meeting was temporarily suspended to allow for internal consultations.



The talks are being held in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock. The US delegation is being led by Vice President JD Vance, while the Iranian side is represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Pakistan is serving as a mediator in the negotiations.