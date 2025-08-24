/Iran-US relations 'beyond repair': Iran shuts down US nuclear talks - Here's what Khamenei said months after Israel-Iran war

Add as a preferred source on Google

Mansi Arora
Edited By Mansi Arora
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 21:30 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 21:30 IST
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump Photograph: (Reuters)

Iranian leader Khamenei called for a united national front to confront what he describes as US efforts to subjugate Iran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday (August 24) stressed that the current situation with the US was "unsolvable", adding that Iran would never bow to pressure to obey Washington. This comes amid the standoff between the two countries over nuclear talks.

Khamenei's remarks come after Iranian officials threatened Israel with renewed fighting; however, the 12-day war between Israel and Iran ended two months ago.

“They want Iran to be obedient to America. The Iranian nation will stand with all of its power against those who have such erroneous expectations,” Khamenei said at a mosque in Tehran, and later published it on his official website.

“People who ask us not to issue slogans against the US… to have direct negotiations with the US, only see appearances… This issue is unsolvable,” he added.

Also read: Iranian forces claim to have killed six ‘terrorists’ linked to Israel

Earlier on Friday, Iran and three European powers agreed to resume talks with US and to restart negotiations on curbing Iran's nuclear enrichment work.

The Iranian leader further called for a united national front to confront what he describes as US efforts to subjugate Iran.

He said that day after Iran was attacked by Israel, "American agents" met in Europe to discuss "what government should rule Iran after the Islamic Republic."

He said that Iran, "by standing firm alongside the armed forces, the government and the system, delivered a strong blow to its enemies."

Khamenei concluded by thanking god for his united country. "There are differences of opinion, but when it comes to defending the system, defending the country, and standing up against the enemy, the people are united,” Khamenei added.

Ardent geopolitical news writer with a keen eye for global affairs. With passion for illuminating the complexities of global dynamics, Mansi explores her interests by delivering ne...

