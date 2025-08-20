/US-Iran nuclear talks still in limbo? Tehran says 'point of maturity' not reached with Washington yet

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (August 20) said that they have not reached the point where "effective" nuclear talks can take place, signalling that the long-overdue US-Iran nuclear talks are still a distant dream.

Araghchi further stressed that every negotiation has a specific time called "negotiation maturity".

“Negotiations with the US must be held at their own time. Every negotiation has a specific time called ‘negotiation maturity,’ and it must reach that maturity in order to be held,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

“In my opinion, we have not yet reached the point of maturity where effective negotiations with the US can take place,” he added.

Iran cannot completely end IAEA cooperation

Weeks after Iran formally suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the foreign minister today said Tehran cannot "completely end" its dealings with the watchdog over the Israeli war.

During an interview with IRNA, Araghchi said that any return of IAEA inspectors to Iranian nuclear sites would depend on a decision to the country's Supreme National Security Council.

“We cannot completely end cooperation with the agency,” he said, adding that the replacement of “fuel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant” must take place in the coming weeks and will require the “presence of inspectors” from the agency.

“The return of inspectors will be possible based on the parliament's law, that is, with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council,” Araghchi said.

Earlier this month, an IAEA official visited Iran and held talks with Iranian officials, marking the first such encounter since Iran suspended cooperation with the agency.