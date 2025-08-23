/Iranian forces claim to have killed six ‘terrorists’ linked to Israel

Iranian forces have killed six militants and arrested two in a raid in the restive southeast province of Sistan-Baluchistan, reported state media on Saturday, saying they were members of a “terrorist” group linked to Israel. “During an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Sistan-Baluchistan province, six assailants were killed and two others arrested,” Iran’s official news agency IRNA said, citing a statement from the intelligence services.

The report said that “the main operation team” had “seven non-Iranian terrorists”, but did not mention their nationalities.

The IRNA report added that two Iranian intelligence agents and a police officer were wounded in the gunfight.

There were “documents” indicating “the Zionist nature” of the group targeted in the latest raid, said IRNA, adding that its members had planned to attack a “vital” facility in Iran’s east, without elaborating.

The report did not mention the exact location of the raid or when it took place.

Large cache of sophisticated weapons seized

Iran’s intelligence forces dismantled a terrorist cell and seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons, vehicles, and other operational equipment, reported Tasnim news agency. The Intelligence Ministry’s office said the team consisted of seven non-Iranian terrorists armed with laser-guided RPG-7s, American-made M4 and M16 rifles, hand grenades, grenade launchers, explosive vests, handheld radios, a large quantity of ammunition, and anti-personnel RPG charges, it added. The forces also seized several vehicles, motorcycles, and related tools.

‘Terrorists had undergone specialised military training’

Investigations indicated that the group had undergone specialised military training that matches the operational patterns previously linked to Israel’s Mossad spy service, with several past cases showing similar methods and training.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, often witnesses clashes between security forces and armed groups, including drug traffickers and separatists.

Iran frequently reports deadly ambushes in the province targeting police or members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On Friday, the Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) claimed an attack in Sistan-Baluchistan that killed five police officers.