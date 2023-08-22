Iran unveils latest ‘Mohajer-10’ attack drone with enhanced range, features: Reports

Iran unveiled its latest domestically built drone named “Mohajer-10” with enhanced capabilities like flying at a higher altitude, for a longer duration and the ability to carry a greater payload, reported the Iranian state media on Tuesday (August 22). The new drone was launched during a ceremony in Tehran attended by the Iranian president, on the country’s military industry day.

About the new drone

The “Mohajer-10,” is said to be an upgraded version of the “Mohajer-6,” which the officials in the United States have accused Iran of selling to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. Iran has since denied these accusations.

According to the official IRNA news agency, the new drone “can fly up to a maximum duration of 24 hours at an altitude of 7,000 metres with an operational range of 2,000 kilometres.”

The payload capacity can reach 300 kilograms, double the capacity of the “Mohajer-6” drone allowing it to carry “all kinds of bombs and ammunitions,” IRNA reported.

The unmanned aerial vehicle can also travel at a speed of up to 210 kilometres per hour and is reportedly equipped with enhanced electronic and intelligence systems. Meanwhile, the “Mohajer-6” drone can hold a 150-kilogram payload and fly for 12 hours.

The previous model also had a lower flight altitude of 5,400 metres and could travel at a speed of 200 kilometres per hour.

A warning to region arch foes?

A report by Reuters citing a video released by the Iranian media, on Tuesday (August 22), which showcased the new drone along with other military hardware, displayed the text saying “prepare your shelters” in both Hebrew and Persian.

The ceremony celebrating the achievements of the country’s defence industry was held in Tehran and was also attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The purported video’s text seemingly reflects simmering tensions between arch-foes Iran and Israel.

On Monday (August 21), Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that a series of recent deadly attacks against Israelis has been funded and encouraged by Iran. The statement came hours after an Israeli woman was shot dead by suspected Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank.

“We are in the midst of a terror attack. This terror attack is encouraged, guided, funded by Iran and its satellite states,” said Netanyahu, adding that Israel would take measures to settle the score with the attackers and those who sent them.

(With inputs from agencies)





