In pics | Iran releases images of reverse-engineered US drones

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:52 AM IST

Iran's Shahed-191 drone

On Monday, Iran released images of its Shahed-191 strike drone mounted on top of what was being identified as a Toyota Tundra being used as a new mobile launch system. (Photo: @NOELreports)

(Photograph: Twitter )

A reverse engineered US RQ-170 drone?

According to reports, the Iranian Shahed-191 drone was built on the foundation of the United States-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel drone. The US drone was supposedly seized by Tehran in 2011. (Photo: @NOELreports)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Key features of the Iranian drone

While the Shahed 191 has undergone many changes and modifications over the years it is still said to be based on the aforementioned US drone. The Iranian drone can fly for five hours and carry a 70 kg payload, as per the Guardian. Additionally, Shahed-191 also have an air-to-ground strike capability. The new modified engine is said to have been made in Germany. (Photo: @NOELreports)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Iranian drones in Ukraine?

Iran has repeatedly been accused of supplying drones to Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Last month a report by the Guardian citing anonymous sources said that Tehran has delivered at least 18 drones to Moscow's Navy. Last year, the US alleged that Iran has been sending drones to Russia amid the conflict which Tehran repeatedly denied doing and said that they were delivered before the invasion began. The image shows what the Ukrainian officials consider to be an Iran-made Shahed-136 flying over Kyiv. (File Photo)

(Photograph: Reuters )

Iran's growing drone industry

The image shows drones during a joint exercise of the Iranian Army involving 150 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). The large-scale drone drills were carried out across the country and took place "from the warm waters of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south to the eastern, western, northern and central parts of the country," Iran's deputy co-ordinator of the armed forces Admiral Habibollah Sayyari was quoted as saying by the state media. The drills also came weeks after the US had alleged that Iran plans to deliver "hundreds of drones" to Russia amid its war in Ukraine which Tehran had dismissed calling the allegations "baseless".

(Photograph: AFP )