Iran turns off two surveillance cameras belonging to UN nuclear watchdog: Report

The Iran Nuclear Deal has been a point of contention between the United States and Iran for quite some time now and tensions flared once again as Iran decided to remove two surveillance cameras belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency from one of its nuclear facilities. The UN nuclear watchdog has cameras installed in all of the country’s nuclear facilities to keep track on their activities. But the move came after Iran was criticized for not fully answering the UN watchdog’s questions on uranium traces that were found at undeclared sites in the country.

“So far, the IAEA has not only been ungrateful for Iran’s extensive cooperation but has also considered it as a duty. From today, relevant authorities have ordered that surveillance cameras of the Online Enrichment Monitor (OLEM) be shut down,” state TV said according to Associated Press.

“Iran cannot be cooperative while the IAEA displays unreasonable behaviour. We hope the agency will come to its senses and respond with cooperation with Iran,” Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi told state TV according to the AP report.

The United States, Britain, Germany, and France submitted a draft resolution to the IAEA expressing their concern at Iran’s non-cooperation after the traces of uranium were detected. The resolution, which was accessed by Reuters, is set to be debated in the quarterly meeting of the IAEA members.

While Iran has not directly started any process to create a nuclear weapon, the country has increased its reserves of uranium in the recent past and that has caused a lot of concern to the western countries.

(With inputs from agencies)