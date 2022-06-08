Ukraine looks to buy Iron Dome rocket interception system from Israel to fight off Russia

To fight off Russian invasion, Ukraine is looking to buy Iron Dome rocket interception system from Israel. The ambassador of Ukraine has asked Israel to sell it and also provide anti-tank missiles at a press briefing in Tel Aviv, media reports said. On Tuesday, Yevgen Korniychuk seems to have stopped short of accusing Israel of not allowing the missile defense system’s sale. The ambassador seems to be looking towards Israeli government to back up its support for Ukraine with military assistance. Contending that the US is not likely to oppose, Korniychuk said Ukraine wants to buy the rocket interception system.

Iron Dome system intercepts and destroys short-range rockets fired on it. For around a decade, the United States has been supporting Iron Dome of Israel financially. It has provided around $1.6 billion for its production and maintenance, as per the Congressional Research Service.

Also Read: Russia claims progress, Zelensky says 'heroic' defence underway in Donbas

Israel had also declined a request of US for Germany to send Israeli-licensed 'Spike' anti-tank missiles to Ukraine last week, Korniychuk also said.

Watch: Britain to supply Ukraine with rocket launchers, Zelensky thanks UK PM Boris Johnson for weapons

Israel has been supporting Ukraine through humanitarian aid only. Earlier, it was the only country, which was operating a field hospital inside the country. Israel seems to be avoiding to help Ukraine militarily as it thinks it may anger Russia, which has a military presence in the neighbouring Syria.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)