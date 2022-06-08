Russia claims progress, Zelensky says 'heroic' defence underway in Donbas

Russia claimed on Tuesday that it had taken control of residential neighbourhoods in Severodonetsk, a flashpoint city in eastern Ukraine. The city is a key hub in the eastern Donbas region.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have fought for weeks for the city but the battle grinds on. Civilians have been fleeing and about 800 have taken refuge in a chemical factory.

"The residential areas of the city of Severodonetsk have been fully liberated," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city's "industrial zone and the nearest settlements," he added.

'Heroic' defence underway, says Zelensky

(Ukrainian troops repair a tank in this picture taken on June 7, 2022 in Donbas. Image: AFP)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a 'heroic' is going on in the Donbas region.

“The situation on the front lines hasn’t changed much over the last 24 hours. The absolutely heroic defence of Donbas is ongoing, the hot spots remain the same. First of all, Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Popasna. It is absolutely felt that the occupiers didn’t believe the resistance of our military would be so strong and now they are trying to bring in new resources towards the Donbas. It is the same in Kherson - they are bringing in new units to stifle our actions," he said. He was quoted by Reuters.

After failing to capture Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Russia has focussed its firepower on Donbas region. Separatist elements in the region have long enjoyed support from Russia.

World Bank okays fresh funds for Ukraine

The executive board of the World Bank on Tuesday approved USD 1.49 billion of additional funds for Ukraine to help the country pay wages for government and social workers. These fresh funds have expanded the bank's total pledged support to over $4 billion

The World Bank said in a statement that the latest funding is supported by financing guarantees from Britain, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia. The project is also being supported by parallel financing from Italy and contributions from a new Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE