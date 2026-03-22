/Iran trolls Donald Trump using his late mother Mary Anne Trump's quote

The Iranian embassy in South Africa poked fun at US President Donald Trump by using a supposed old quote from his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. The unverified quote circulating online portrays Trump in a harsh and insulting way, often used by his critics to attack him. The quote from late Mary Anne hoped that Trump would never venture into politics; otherwise, it would be devastating for everyone. The quote is being used by the Iranian embassy in South Africa as part of its broader propaganda campaign to delegitimise the Trump administration, or more specifically, Donald Trump.

"Yes, he's an idiot with zero common sense and no social skills, but he is my son. I just hope he never gets into politics. He'd be a disaster," read a post with a picture of Trump and his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. It further adds a caption, “Rest in peace, Mary Anne Trump. You are one of the most honest people I know.”

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The quote is information warfare, using Trump's mother, which comes amid a serious escalation in the US-Iran war. The US-Israeli joint strike has killed several leaders of the Iranian camp, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Chief of Security Ali Ardashir Larijani. It also killed innocent children of the Minab School. Iran had long hated US President Donald Trump and had not hidden its ambition to assassinate the US President. Iran also did not shy away from its propaganda campaign, using Trump's link to the notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. It shared an AI-generated video suggesting the war in Iran was a diversion from the Epstein scandal brewing domestically. Other such videos feature Netanyahu and Trump bowing to the ancient Canaanite deity and Biblical demon Baal, Trump lying about the Minab school strike, and the selection of the Mojtaba Khamenei as the Supreme leader.

The Iranian embassy in South Africa represents Iran, so South Africa legally can't censor its speech. Further, Iran and South Africa have shared a very deep relationship. Along with India and Egypt, Iran became one of the first few nations to sever ties with the apartheid regime in South Africa. In 1992, Nelson Mandela visited Tehran to express gratitude to then Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei for Iran's stance and pivotal role in the liberation movement of South Africa.