/Iran sets three conditions to end war after Trump declared 'US has won' — What are these and will the conflict to end soon?

For the first time since the beginning of the war on Feb 28, Iran has set three conditions to end the raging war. In a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (Mar 12), after speaking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, said that the war will only end after three conditions will be met - namely - recognition of Islamic Republic's legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression. This comes after US President Donald Trump called Iran a “tough country” and declared victory in the war but provided no evidence of the claims. The statement by Pezeshkian is also a first as several Iranian diplomats including foreign minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out any possibility of talks with the Americans, saying that Iran was betrayed as the attack came in the middle of nuclear negotiations with the US.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump claims victory in the war?

Trump on Wednesday (Mar 11) claimed that the US has “won” the war, saying Tehran “didn’t expect anything like this.” This came after Trump claimed that the war with Iran is nearly finished, describing the situation as “very complete.” In an interview with CBS News, Trump said that the conflict had progressed much faster than initially expected and could end soon. He also went on to claim that Tehran has nothing left in a "military sense." However, in a speech to House Republicans in Florida, hours after his TV interview, Trump said that “We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory…"