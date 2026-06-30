/Iran says no foreign intervention needed in Strait of Hormuz, rules out talks with US in Doha

Iran on Tuesday (June 30) said there was no need for any foreign country, including France, to intervene in matters concerning the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, while also confirming that no meetings with US officials are planned in the coming days. Speaking at a press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said issues related to the Strait of Hormuz should be handled by regional countries, dismissing the need for outside involvement.

The comments come amid heightened attention on the waterway, one of the world's most important shipping routes, following recent tensions in the Gulf.

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Baghaei also announced that Iranian officials are scheduled to meet their Qatari counterparts in Doha on Wednesday. The discussions will focus on clauses of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) as well as the release of Iranian assets that remain blocked abroad.

The spokesperson, however, ruled out any direct engagement with Washington in the immediate future. "Iran has no plan to meet US officials at any level in the coming days," Baghaei said. His remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue in the region following the signing of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding earlier this month, which sought to ease months of tensions in the Middle East.