Iran announced that the funeral procession for the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will pass through Iraq before his burial in the country, an Iranian official said on Wednesday. Khamenei was killed after the US-Israeli forces launched a missile attack in February this year. In a video of state media, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani stated that the farewell ceremonies and funeral procession for Khamenei would be held from July 4 to 9.



"On July 8, 2026, they will take place in Iraq, and on July 9, 2026, God willing, in Mashhad" in Iran, where Khamenei will be buried, he added. Like neighbouring Iran, Iraq boasts a predominantly Shiite Muslim population and serves as the custodian of the most revered historical sites in Shiite Islam. These include the holy shrines of Imam Hussein in Karbala and Imam Ali in Najaf. By routing the procession through these territories, Tehran aims to underscore transnational religious solidarity amid ongoing regional conflict.

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Locations in Iraq not specified

However, Zakani did not specify which locations in Iraq would host the scheduled funeral processions for Ali Khamenei. Iraq officials also did not immediately respond to the announcement.



Zakani further said preparations were underway for funeral ceremonies in Tehran, where officials anticipate a turnout of nearly 20 million people. According to him, the Iranian capital has never witnessed a gathering of such magnitude before. When Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, died in 1989, state media reported that close to 10 million mourners attended his funeral.