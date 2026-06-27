/Iran says it targeted US positions in retaliation for American strikes

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Navy targeted locations where US forces are deployed after the US military said it carried out airstrikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites, along with coastal radar locations, in response to an Iranian drone attack on a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC did not specify the locations it targeted or provide further details.

The IRGC condemned the US strikes, accusing Washington of breaching its commitments. "As always, it violated its commitments and launched an air strike" on the Iranian coast, the statement said.

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"According to Article 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding, Islamabad has arrangements for controlling traffic in the Strait of Hormuz with the Islamic Republic of Iran," it added.

"However, the US, by inciting various parties, sought to violate this commitment, which was met with the necessary response," the statement continued. "If the aggression is repeated, our response will be more extensive."

Vance warns Iran against further attacks

Shortly after the US strikes, Vice President JD Vance warned Iran it would face "violence" if it carried out any further attacks following the US response to the drone strike on the cargo ship.

"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honoured it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," Vance posted on X, referring to the memorandum of understanding aimed at ending nearly four months of conflict.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)