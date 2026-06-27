/After Anthropic, US now limits OpenAI's latest powerful AI model to domestic users

OpenAI on Friday launched a limited US-only preview of its latest and most powerful AI model series for a select group of partners at the request of the US government, the company said.

The rollout comes two weeks after the White House ordered OpenAI rival Anthropic to block all foreign nationals from accessing its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, citing national security concerns. Anthropic later suspended access to both models, saying it could not reliably comply with the restriction on foreign nationals.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a voluntary federal review of national security risks in advanced AI models before their public release.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

OpenAI limits rollout to trusted US partners

The company said it briefed the US government on the capabilities of its new AI models before the launch. At the government's request, the initial preview has been restricted to a select group of trusted partners whose identities have been shared with authorities.

OpenAI said the participating organisations are based in the United States, although overseas employees at those companies and entities will also be able to access the new models.

The GPT 5.6 series includes three models. Sol is OpenAI's new flagship model, Terra is designed for everyday tasks, and Luna is a faster, lower-cost option.

Once widely available, OpenAI said Terra will cost half as much as its predecessor GPT 5.5 as the company competes with Anthropic and Google for customers.

US eases restrictions on Anthropic

Meanwhile, the US government on Friday lifted its block on Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 AI model, allowing the company to release it to more than 100 US institutions, including major companies and government agencies.

The decision came in a letter sent to Anthropic on Friday afternoon and marked a major de-escalation in the dispute between the Trump administration and the AI company. Two weeks earlier, the administration imposed export controls on Mythos and Fable 5 after warnings from Amazon and other companies that the models could be "jailbroken" for malicious purposes.