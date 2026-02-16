/Ex-Trump NSA John Bolton, turned outspoken critic, pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

Former US national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of illegally retaining classified documents, admitting the offence before a federal court after initially denying the charges.

Asked by federal judge Theodore Chuang if he was guilty, the 77-year-old veteran diplomat replied: "I am, Your Honour, and I'm sorry for it."

Under a plea agreement with the Department of Justice, Bolton faces a maximum prison sentence of five years. He must also pay a $2.25 million fine and forfeit his federal pension.

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Bolton had originally been indicted on 18 counts linked to the improper handling of classified material. On Friday, he admitted to a single charge involving the illegal retention of classified information. The documents included diary entries containing national defence information, with some classified at the top secret level.

According to prosecutors, Bolton shared more than 1,000 pages of sensitive material with two individuals who did not have security clearance or authorisation to access it. The documents included notes from intelligence briefings and meetings with senior US officials and foreign leaders. The material was allegedly intended for possible use in his memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which was highly critical of the Trump administration. The two individuals have not been identified, but they are believed to be his wife and daughter.

Authorities also said Bolton's personal email account was hacked by an Iranian-linked actor after he left office in September 2019. Although he reported the cyberattack to law enforcement, the Department of Justice said he failed to disclose that the account contained national defence information.

"He reported that hack to law enforcement but did not tell the agents or anyone else in the US government that the account contained national defence information," the Department of Justice said.

Sentencing set for October

Sentencing has been scheduled for October 28.

Bolton served as Donald Trump's national security adviser during the president's first term before becoming one of his most vocal critics. He has frequently described Trump as "unfit to be president" and has continued to criticise him through television appearances and published writings.

Trump has repeatedly attacked his former aide and withdrew his security detail shortly after returning to the White House in January last year. The Trump Justice Department has also pursued criminal cases against other prominent critics of the president, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI director James Comey.